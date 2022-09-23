Vignesh Shivan Shares Pics of ‘Dreamy Days’ With Nayanthara: Vignesh Shivan and Naynathra are throwing some major couple goals on Instagram with their oh-so-romantic pictures and videos. As the duo recently celebrated Vignesh’s 37th birthday in Dubai recently, their throwback photos and videos are breaking the internet. Nayanthara’s special surprise for her filmmaker husband on his special day at Burj Khalifa was a treat to their fans. Vignesh keeps sharing his mushy pictures with his actor wife on his Instagram handle quite often. The Kollywood filmmaker recently shared a throwback video and series of pictures from his birthday bash with Nayanthara and his family members.Also Read - Vignesh Shivan Gets a Sweet Surprise From Wife Nayanthara Below Burj Khalifa on His Birthday: 'Can't Get More Special'

CHECK OUT VIGNESH SIVAN-NAYANTHARA’S PHOTOS SHARED ON HIS INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

VIGNESH SHIVAN WRITES MUSHY POST DEDICATED TO NAYANTHARA

In his romantic pictures with Nayanthara the filmmaker-actor captioned, “Dreamy days ❤️❤️😍😍😍

#bestbirthdaygift #bestbirthdayever #lifeisbeautiful” Sharing another throwback video from his birthday celebration, Vignesh wrote, “t’s my 8th birthday wit you my thangamey ❤️🥳 #nayanthara

You have made every birthday extra special than the previous one ! But …. This one was too emotional ! Thank u for being the lover u r ! U know what makes me the happiest and u gave me exactly that ! 🙂 to more years of love , happiness and peace ! Thank you ☺️ Love you and the way you love me , more and more !! 😍❤️☺️☺️.” Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Are Head Over Heels In Love In These New Dreamy Pics From Spain

CHECK OUT VIGNESH SHIVAN’S BIRTHDAY BASH VIDEO SHARED ON HIS INSTAGRAM HANDLE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

Vignesh and Naynathara tied the knot in June 2022 at a close-knit ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai. Mani Ratnam, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and AR Rahman were among the attendees at the wedding.

Nayanthara will next be seen in Atlee’s directorial Jawaan opposite SRK.

