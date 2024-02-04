Home

Vijay Announces His Political Party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, Fans Extend Support To Thalapathy- Check Post

Actor Joseph Vijay, popularly known as Thalapathy recently kicked started his political campaign. In a recent X post, Vijay extended his support to his beloved fans who are now his followers.

Chennai: Actor Joseph Vijay, aka Thalapathy, had recently declared his foray into politics. Following a positive reception from his supporters and supporters, the actor released a statement expressing gratitude to all. He also implemented his first adjustment after the announcement through his statement. Recently there have been rumours about Vijay contesting in politics and soon registering his political party to the (ECI) Election Commission of India.

Vijay Shares Writes Letter As TMK President Addressing His Followers

In his official statement, Vijay, who previously referred to his fans as ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Rasigaral’, has now changed it to ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozhargal’, indicating that his fans are now considered his supporters.

He expressed his greetings to everyone and extended heartfelt thanks to the esteemed leaders of different political parties, dear friends from the film industry, affectionate brothers, sisters, and mothers of Tamilnadu, as well as his always supportive media friends. Lastly, he acknowledged the immense support of his well-wishers ‘En Nenjil Kudiyirukkum Thozargal’ for their wishes on his new political venture for the betterment and success of Tamil Nadu.

Take a look at Vijay’s Fan X (Twitter) Post:

Vijay revealed his new political party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (victorious Tamil association), on Friday. The party is set to make its first appearance in the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, as it will not be participating in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He stated, “Today, we are submitting an application to the EC for the registration of our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. We aim to participate and emerge victorious in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections, bringing about the fundamental political change that the people desire (sic).”

The Leo actor further stated, “For me, politics is not just another profession; it is a sacred responsibility towards the people. I have been preparing myself for this for a long time. Politics is not a mere interest for me; it is my deepest aspiration. I am wholeheartedly committed to it. (sic)”

Vijay Points Out At Current Scenario In Politics

The current political climate is characterized by administrative malpractices, corrupt political culture, and a divisive agenda that seeks to divide people based on caste and religion. There is a strong desire, especially in Tamil Nadu, for a significant political transformation towards a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary, corruption-free, and efficient administration.

Based on the actor’s statement, it appears that his party has not yet received approval from the Election Commission. The actor is expected to soon unveil his party’s ideologies, values, and strategies, as well as the party’s flag and symbol.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.