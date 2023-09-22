Home

Vijay Antony Breaks Silence in Heart-wrenching Statement After Daughter’s Suicide: “She’s Still Conversing With Me…”

Vijay Antony releases a heartbreaking statement after the suicide of his teenage daughter Meera Antony.

Chennai: Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony on Thursday released an official statement after the death of his daughter. The popular actor issued a heartbreaking statement mentioning that he has ‘died along with her’. Vijay took to X (formerly known as X) to express how he is devastated after his daughter’s death but knows that she is at peace now. The statement, written in the Tamil language has gone viral on social media with fans and well-wishes offering their condolences and requesting the actor to stay strong in these difficult times.

Vijay’s statement, as reported by The Indian Express, loosely translated as, “All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me (sic).” He adds that one should know it’s his daughter who will make him do the good things in life from here on.

“I have died along with her. I have started spending time with her now. Whatever good deeds that I will be doing henceforth on behalf of her, will be initiated by her (sic),” the statement reads further.

Vijay and his wife Fatima found their daughter Meera dead at their residence in Chennai earlier this week. The 16-year-old girl was reportedly struggling with depression and was being treated for the same. The news of the girl’s death shocked and upset the entire film industry and fans on social media. Actor Jayam Ravi, who was seen in PS-2, took to social media to offer condolences to Vijay and to request teenagers to try and open their hearts to their parents. He wrote how kids should seek help and not hide their struggles and feelings from their parents.

His Twitter post read, “It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges… Whatever, share with parents, we are there to face it for you. RIP Meera (sic).”

Meera was cremated on Wednesday in Chennai in the presence of the family members. She is survived by her parents and a younger sister named Laara. May her soul rest in peace!

