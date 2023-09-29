Home

Vijay Antony Fans Get Emotional After Seeing Him Resuming Work 9 Days After Daughter Meera’s Demise

After Vijay Antony's 9-year-old daughter Meera passed away, the whole industry mourned the loss. Now, Vijay has resumed the work and that has inspired many. Check reactions.

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony, who lost his daughter Meera nine days back, decided to resume work. She died by alleged suicide. Vijay has started promoting his upcoming film Raththam. Producer G Dhananjeyan shared a series of photos with a caption, “True example of professionalism, care for his Producers & Audience by @vijayantony sir – supporting our film #Raththam by being a part of promotional interviews with @csamudhan @ @Mahima_Nambiar today to various channels. A great inspiration & benchmark for the industry, by the man who rises above his personal tragedy to support his Team. Thank you sir.”

Fans of Vijay Antony got emotional and showered love on the post. A Twitter user wrote, “Hats off to the man! I thought they were old videos. Vijay Antony sir is such an inspiration! Any other man would have been absolutely crumbled with unimaginable sorrow. So much to learn from him”. Another user said, “May god bless is life. A huge respect to Vijay to come. More power to him”.

Director CS Amudhan shared: “Guys I assure you that for all of us involved in this, promoting the movie is very low on our priorities… there are things beyond our control and impacting the lives of many people. Also there is the thing of what the man himself wants and how he chooses to cope.”

After Meera’s demise, Vijay Antony released an official statement mentioning that he has ‘died along with her’. Vijay took to X (formerly known as X) to express how he is devastated after his daughter’s death but knows that she is at peace now. The statement, written in the Tamil language has gone viral on social media with fans and well-wishes offering their condolences and requesting the actor to stay strong in these difficult times.

The statement read, “All you kind-hearted people, my daughter Meera is very loving and brave. She has now gone to a better and peaceful place devoid of caste, religion, money, envy, pain, poverty, and vengeance. She is still conversing with me (sic).” He adds that one should know it’s his daughter who will make him do the good things in life from here on.

