Vijay Babu Sexual Harassment Case: Actor-producer Vijay Babu, who is facing rape charges registered by the Kerala police, has allegedly fled to Dubai, the probe authorities are mulling steps to see if his passport can be cancelled, to get his custody to interrogate him. There is a latest update on Kannada actor-producer Vijay Babu's case on sexual harassment. Another woman has now come forward and accused Vijay Babu for harassing her during work-related meetings.

On the social media post of #MeToo Kerala the survivor said the actor tried to kiss her even when he knew her for barely 20-30 minutes. "He was drinking alcohol and offered it to me as well. I refused and continued working. Suddenly, he just leaned to kiss me on my lips, without any question, without any consent. Luckily, my reflex action was super quick and I just pulled myself backwards and maintained a distance from him. I looked into his face, and he then asked me: Just one kiss?" she said in a post.

The woman revealed the incident was so shocking that she couldn't do anything.

Vijay Babu accused of sexual harassment: #MeToo

In a related development, the actors body AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes) in which Vijay Babu is an office bearer, is meeting in Kochi on Sunday to discuss the issue. The police suspect that he has is presently in the UAE. According to Kochi Police Commissioner C.H. Nagaraju, there was no laxity on the part of the probe team, which allowed him to escape. He also said that if required, they might even travel abroad to take him into custody.

“The complaint was received on April 22 and a case was registered. What he should do is to appear before the probe team. We have already served a notice at his house. A decision will be taken to see what can be done,” said Nagaraju.

Meanwhile, the High Court after hearing his anticipatory bail plea on Friday, posted the case to be heard after the summer recess. On Thursday, the police issued a lookout notice for the actor in connection with the rape case, which means if he lands at any port of entry in the country, he could be arrested. In his anticipatory bail petition, Babu had claimed that the actress was trying to blackmail him.

The actor said he has all the evidence, including chat messages between him and the complainant, to prove his innocence and is ready to submit it before the court too. Babu, according to the police, is on the run after a female colleague, hailing from Kozhikode, filed a complaint in Ernakulam on April 22 that she was raped and beaten up by him a few times at a flat in Kochi.

Soon after the news surfaced, Babu appeared live on his social media handle on Wednesday, claiming that he was the “real victim” in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named. The police apart from her complaint, have registered a second case against the actor for disclosing the name of the complainant. The victim also alleged that the actor got her intoxicated before sexually abusing her.