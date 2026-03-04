Vijay Crishna, who plays Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, dies at 81

Vijay Crishna, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, died at the age of 81. May his soul rest in peace.

As the country celebrates Holi, sad news has emerged from the film industry. Veteran actor Vijay Crishna, known for playing Shah Rukh Khan’s father in Devdas, has passed away at the age of 81. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet. His demise has sent shockwaves through the film industry. Several stars, including Anupam Kher, have expressed their grief over Vijay Crishna’s passing. Fans, who admired his powerful performances, are also paying tribute to him on social media.

It’s a developing story.

