In the entertainment industry, who doesn’t know about Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna‘s close bond and friendship. They have been in each other’s thick and thin and supported each other in every aspect. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is to talk for. Whenever they are spotted together, netizens and fans talk about their relationship and now there are speculations about their engagement.

Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s tight-knit bond in the industry is widely acknowledged. They’ve stood by each other through thick and thin, offering unwavering support in every aspect. Their on-screen collaborations and off-screen camaraderie have been a topic of much discussion. Whenever they’re seen together, fans and netizens buzz with speculations about the nature of their relationship. Currently, rumours are swirling regarding their engagement. Yes, that’s true! Recent reports from News 18 Telugu hint at something more profound in their bond. Murmurs suggest an imminent announcement—an alleged engagement slated for the upcoming second week of February. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Vijay Devarakonda – Rashmika Mandanna’s Chemistry

While the Telugu film industry has witnessed numerous iconic on-screen pairs, the off-screen chemistry between Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has captured exceptional attention. Their enchanting portrayal as a couple in the blockbuster hit “Geetha Govindam” resonated deeply with audiences, setting the box office abuzz. Their partnership continued in “Dear Comrade,” further igniting discussions about their off-screen relationship. Social media has been abuzz with rumours, fueled by regular sightings—Rashmika’s frequent visits to Vijay’s home during festivals and whispers of a joint vacation to the Maldives. Despite their silence regarding personal lives, their undeniable connection remains a captivating subject for fans.

As speculations abound, only time will unveil whether Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna are indeed preparing to take a significant step forward or if this is just another gossip.

On the professional front, Rashmika is currently engrossed in shooting for Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. Recently, she wrapped up a stint shooting for Pushpa in Hyderabad and made a quick transition to attend the success party of the film Animal in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Vijay Devarakonda will be seen in Family Star along with Mrunal Thakur.

