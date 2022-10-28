Vijay Deverakonda Confesses His Crush on Samantha: Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s rumoured love story has once again spiced up the gossip mills and we are not complaining. The Tollywood’s hottest actors have often made headlines for their alleged dating speculations. However, both Vijay and Samantha have denied the same stating they are good friends. It all started with Vijay’s surprise visit to Samantha’s film set on her birthday. The Liger actor recently shared the trailer of her upcoming sci-fi-thriller Yashoda and captioned his crush on Samantha since college days. Vijay wrote that he admires Samantha ‘for everything she is’ while sharing Yashoda trailer on his twitter handle.

Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is ❤️ So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2‘s new film #YashodaTrailer ▶️ https://t.co/uT9gyBAj62 In theatres 11-11-2022 pic.twitter.com/KcYMnvj8sf — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 27, 2022

Yashoda has the actor in the titular role playing a surrogate mother. The Telugu thriller revolves around a surrogacy racquet. Vijay tweeted, “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is (heart emoji). So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2’s new film #YashodaTrailer. In theatres 11-11-2022.” He further tweeted, “Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!”

The film is directed by the duo Hari and Harish and is shot in Tamil and Telugu. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam as well.

