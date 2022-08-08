Vijay Deverakonda Leaves Patna Event Midway: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday were forced to leave a promotional event midway in Mumbai due to an excessive amount of people. A similar incident occurred in Patna on Saturday, where a sizable crowd of students and admirers gathered to meet the star. The authorities found it challenging to keep control of the crowd. In the end, Vijay left the area earlier than planned to prevent any unfavourable incidents.Also Read - Dulquer Salmaan Hints Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Are Dating Each Other: ‘I Like Them Together'

Watch Vijay Deverakonda at the Patna event:

The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film – #Liger is real 🔥

The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself! pic.twitter.com/9NIa1AddW2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 6, 2022

The trade analyst shared another video on continuation where the upcoming star interacted with the audience. He told the audience that he loves them so much and thanked the people of Bihar for their love. The crowd went crazy over this interaction.

Watch Vijay Deverakonda’s Viral Video:

Vijay Deverakonda plays a Mixed Martial Arts fighter with a speech impairment in the sports drama Liger. He appears in a macho new avatar in the Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which has generated a lot of buzz among moviegoers. Liger, a movie also starring Ananya Panday is set to hit the theatres on August 25.

