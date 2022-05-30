Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Pandey Join ‘The Punjaabban’ Trend: Liger co-stars Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda joined Jugjugg Jeeyo‘s The Punjaabban trend as they shared their own version of the peppy number on their Instagram handles. The Punjaabban track was released on May 27 while fans and celebs alike took The Punjaabban challenge and recreated the hook steps. Jugjugg Jeeyo‘s fun trailer has also been well received by the netizens.Also Read - Exes Reunion! Ananya Pandey-Ishaan Khatter Bump Into Each Other at Karan Johar's Birthday Party

Check out this video shared by Ananya on her Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)



Sharing the video, Ananya wrote, "Hooked to this step and the vibe of this song! As they say – #JugJuggJeeyo to the team and all our love for the film from Team Liger #ThePunjaabbanSong (sic)." Vijay shared the same caption on her post.

Check out the celeb reactions:

As Ananya and her Liger co-star Vijay grooved to the dance track, many celebs including Jugjugg Jeeyo's lead actor Varun Dhawan also reacted to the fun video. Varun commented, "Awesome some liger moves 🔥🔥🔥🔥." Ananya's mother Bhavna wrote, "🔥🔥❤️❤️." Sophie Choudry commented, "😍😍😍."