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Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Splash Colors and Flowers at Haldi Ceremony – See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Splash Colors and Flowers at Haldi Ceremony – See Pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna drench in colours, flowers as they play Holi in Haldi ceremony, See latest pics

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to treat the netizens with dreamy glimpses from their wedding festivities, which took place in February this year. On Monday, Rashmika took to her Insta handle and published some fun snippets from their Haldi celebration, which also had a hint of Holi. The ‘Pushpa’ actress opted for a green off-shoulder dress with golden embellishments. She completed the look with big golden jhumkas, a mang tika, and complementary bangles, with her hair tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Vijay looked all handsome in a cream kurta and white pajamas.

Along with applying Haldi to the bride and groom as per the ritual, the festivities also included playing Holi with flower petals and colors.

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While sharing the pics, Rashmika wrote a long caption that read, “It was more like Haldi + Holi. We were drenched and dipped in colour so much so that even now my hair still carries a bit of red in it. And PS: I won all the games that day with the incredible help of my Team Bride! Just FYI.. even Vijju was Team Bride that day! ❤️@mementosbyitchotels_udaipur – I am so so soooo glad we got married in your property because it was nothing short of perfect! The vibe, the staff, the service, the food.. everything was absolutely top-notch, and we had an absolute blast.. We’ll all be back super soon… if nothing else, then just to come visit you! ❤️❤️ @anamikakhanna.in – the one we trusted our vision with. Thankyou for making it come into reality. We love you!! ❤️ This is just the start of our journey together! ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Additionally, Vijay also uploaded some rare pictures of himself enjoying his Haldi and Holi celebration on social media, along with a caption that read, “Haldi day – The morning after a sangeeth celebration that ran late into early hours of morning 🙂 On another day waking up would have been impossible, but we were all up excited to see each other, excited to spend time with my family and friends❤️ And we had lots of water, colour, music and action to keep us all hyper awake. I wanted to get married only in the motherland and i love the outdoors. And for this I would pick no other place than @mementosbyitchotels_udaipur – the 200acre beauty of property feels like an outdoor paradise with its land, river, gardens and mountains.. and the staff and service were the best i have received across the world. They have all my love ❤️ just last night i was considering taking all my friends and family back there every year for a holiday in February :))”.

He continued, “I wanted war at the Haldi and they brought it to me- everyones clothes were destroyed by lunch time, including a kurta @anamikakhanna.in made me that i loved. But it was worth it. I also wanted an Urli so big that our entire gang can fit into it and always be by our side. My brilliant decor team at @rvreventzdesign and ITC just made everything happen never saying a “cannot do” to everything i asked ❤️”

Vijay and Rashmika tie the knot on February 26 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

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