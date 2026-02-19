Home

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s haldi and mehendi dates revealed? Here’s what we know

Fans are eagerly awaiting the celebrations of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Sources confirm that the couple’s haldi and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled soon, giving a glimpse into the upcoming wedding festivities.

Fans of Tollywood stars Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been eagerly waiting for any news about the couple’s wedding. While neither of the actors has officially confirmed the reports, several sources suggest that the wedding might be just around the corner. Social media and entertainment portals have now shared details about the pre-wedding ceremonies, giving fans something to look forward to.

What is the schedule of pre-eedding festivities of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna?

According to recent reports, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Haldi ceremony is expected to take place on February 24, 2026. It will be followed by the Sangeet ceremony on February 25. Fans have been sharing their excitement online as these dates bring the long-speculated wedding closer to reality.

The couple is reportedly planning to tie the knot on February 26, 2026. Sources suggest that the wedding will be a private affair with only close family members and friends in attendance. The ceremony is likely to be held at a scenic hill resort near Udaipur, most probably The Mementos by ITC Hotels, offering a serene and intimate setting for the celebrations.

The grand reception in Hyderabad

After the Udaipur wedding, Vijay and Rashmika are said to be hosting a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. This event is expected to bring together the biggest stars from Tollywood and Bollywood. The reception is reported to be held at Taj Krishna, with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also likely to attend. This promises to be one of the most star-studded celebrations of the year.

The privacy and no-phone policy

Vijay and Rashmika are keen on maintaining privacy during their wedding. Reports suggest that the couple has implemented a no-phone policy, ensuring that no photos or videos are leaked.

Earlier, OTT platform Netflix reportedly offered to acquire exclusive rights to the wedding footage for whopping amount of Rs 60 crore. However, the couple declined the offer, with Vijay particularly emphasizing that the wedding should remain a private and intimate affair, free from commercialisation.

More on grand day of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna appear to be planning a beautiful and private wedding filled with traditional festivities. Fans are eagerly awaiting the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies while respecting the couple’s decision to keep the celebrations intimate. The upcoming Hyderabad reception promises a glamorous affair celebrating their union with friends and family.

