South actor Vijay Deverakonda took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce that he will be helping those affected by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak with Rs 1.30 crore fund. He also made two big announcements on social media.

“None of us were prepared for this. But we are fighters. We shall survive this and come out of it strong. This thing hit me hard as well, but I am here now. I am here with my incredible team that never says no to a fight and we are happy to announce a 1.30 crore fund to help as many as we can. All we need is love, kindness and support and I am sending you all, my love and strength,” Deverakonda tweeted.

After the tweet, Vijay also shared a video in which he spoke about to big announcements and said, ““You are all in my thoughts and I want you all to stay safe and happy. This situation we are going through, I won’t take its name because I am irritated of listening to it… it had such a severe impact on everyone, including me. I wasn’t prepared, mentally or financially. I suddenly found myself with not enough savings. And the responsibility of my family and 35 employees.”

The actor is known for starring in several super hit movies such as Taxiwaala (2018), Arjun Reddy (2017), Mahanati (2018), Geetha Govindam (2018), among several others.

Deverakonda said that his foundation’s main aim will teaching youngsters skills which will make them more employable and this will continue. His dream, Deverakonda said, is to ultimately employ 1 lakh people in his lifetime.