Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence on Boycott Liger Trend: Vijay Deverakonda, who is all geared up for his sports-action-drama has broken silence over the Boycott Liger trend. Post Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan facing online hate now Liger has become the new target of the cancel culture. Vijay reacted to the same in his tweet written in Telugu which meant as “When we are doing as per dharma no need to care about others, we’ll fight back,” while adding a fire emoji. One of the reasons for the boycott trend against the Puri Jagannadh directorial has been Karan Johar’s involvement as a producer in the project. A netizen even defended the movie and stated that Vijay is a self-made actor and he shouldn’t be boycotted just because of KJo.Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Movie Song Aafat Faces Severe Backlash, Here's Why

Check out Vijay Deverakonda’s tweet:

Manam Correct unnapudu

Mana Dharmam manam chesinapudu

Evvadi maata vinedhe ledu.

Kotladudham 🔥#Liger — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 20, 2022

Vijay was also at an event promoting his film where he was questioned about the same. The actor said that he has no fear because they have put their heart and soul to make the film. Vijay opined that when you are right, there is no need to listen to anybody. The Liger star told they all are from this country and they know how much they do for their people and country. He also pointed out that they are not from that batch who sit in front of computers and tweet. Also Read - Mike Tyson Seen In Wheelchair After Saying His Death Is Coming 'Really Soon'

Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in pivotal characters.

