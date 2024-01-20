Home

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Rumours Of Marrying Rashmika Mandanna: ‘… Wants Me to Marry ASAP’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has finally addressed the wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna that has been making headlines ever since the two were spotted together in a vacation. Here's what Deverakonda had to say.

Amid dating rumours Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda has now finally acknowledged the rumours of getting engaged to the Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna. Deverakonda during the conversation with Lifestyle Asia addressed the claims regarding his wedding rumours. The actor further clarified that he has no plans to get engaged or get married anytime soon. Here’s what Vijay further added.

Deverakonda Clears Engagement Rumours With Mandanna, ‘I Have No Plans’

The Dear Comrade actor during the conversation stated, “I have no plans to get engaged or married in February. It seems like the media is constantly trying to push the narrative of me getting married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. It’s as if they are just waiting to catch me and force me into marriage (sic).”

Fans of Rashmika and Vijay are well aware of the fact that the Geetha Govindam actors flew to Vietnam amid their wedding rumours. While there were many expectations from the fans that the two would be exchanging vows during the second week of February. However, the couple hasn’t made any official announcements about their relationship.

According to a reporter who stated to Hindustan Times said, “They have no intention of making their romance public or advancing their relationship by getting engaged (sic).” The reporter further revealed. “They are extremely private individuals. Up until now, they have kept their romance under wraps, dropping subtle hints that have left people speculating about their connection (sic).”

The reporter also disclosed, “The rumour about them making a big announcement and then getting engaged is false, as it goes against their typical behaviour (sic).” The source also mentioned that the couple is not considering getting engaged because they are already living together.

“They are currently living together, satisfied with the progress of their relationship, and don’t see the necessity of getting engaged right now. Additionally, they are both focused on their careers at the moment, so an engagement is not in their immediate plans (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna At Vijay Deverakonda’s House

After the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the internet, since then Rashmika has been seen frequently at Vijay Deverakonda’s house. On multiple occasions, Mandanna shared pictures of herself at Deverakonda’s house. However, fans were quick to notice the background and confirmed it was Vijay’s home.

Take a look at Rashmika’s IG Pic at Vijay’s House

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

It is to be noted that Rashmika and Vijay have never denied now accepted their relationship openly in public. The duo were seen together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) playing lead roles in the movie.

