Are wedding bells ringing for Telugu star Vijay Devarakonda and Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna? The rumour mills are running overtime and the word on the street is that Vijay and Rashmika are dating. While the two have remained tight-lipped on their relationship status, they have been spotted together at dinner dates which set the Internet ablaze with speculations of them being a couple.

Devarakonda has now broken his silence on the rumours that he is dating his co-star. In a cryptic tweet, Devarakonda rubbished the rumours of the two getting married and went as far as calling the news 'nonsense'. "As usual nonsense… Don't we just (heart) love da news!" wrote Vijay. Check out his tweet below:

As usual nonsense.. Don’t we just

❤️ da news! — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 21, 2022



For the uninitiated, rumours of Rashmika and Vijay dating have been circulating since last month. It is also being speculated that the two celebrated New Year’s Eve together as the photographs posted by the duo on Instagram seemed to be of the same resort in Goa. Both Devarakonda and Rashmika are all set to make their Hindi film debuts this year.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna worked together in two superhit films, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their fans have been going gaga about their on-screen chemistry since then. What are your thoughts on Vijay’s tweet? Sound off in the comments below.