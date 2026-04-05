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Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Rashmika Mandannas birthday with heartfelt BTS from Ranabaali: I love you...

Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday with heartfelt BTS from Ranabaali: ‘I love you…’

Vijay Deverakonda shares a sweet behind-the-scenes moment with wife Rashmika Mandanna on her birthday, while fans get a first glimpse of her powerful look in Mysaa.

April 5 turned extra special as Vijay Deverakonda celebrated the birthday of his wife, Rashmika Mandanna. To mark the occasion, Vijay shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpse from their highly anticipated film, Ranabaali. The actor captioned the post with love, writing, “I love you Jayamma :)”, referring to Rashmika’s character in the period drama.

The short BTS clip immediately captured hearts. It begins with a poetic note: “In a world painted in grey, she was his only color.” Fans were treated to a candid view of Rashmika as she discussed her character, Jayamma, with the creative team, talking about her look, styling, poses, and overall performance. Fully immersed in her role, Rashmika’s charm and dedication shone through, leaving viewers excited for the film. The clip ends on a lighter note with Vijay and Rashmika sharing a playful moment, lying together in a sack of hay, showing their fun chemistry on and off the set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Rashmika’s fierce birthday poster from Mysaa

Adding to the celebrations, the team of Rashmika’s upcoming pan-Indian film Mysaa released a poster on her birthday. The striking poster showcases the actress in a powerful avatar, her eyes filled with rage and her face marked with bruises and blood—hinting at her intense role. The filmmakers wrote, “She ruled with charm. She conquered with grace. Now she’s coming with pure RAGE. Team #Mysaa wishes the ever-stunning @rashmika_mandanna a blazing Happy Birthday.”

Fans flooded social media with birthday wishes, excited to see Rashmika in such a strong and action-packed role.

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Ranabaali: A tale of courage and resistance

Ranabaali, directed by Rahul Sankrityan, is a period action drama set against the backdrop of the British Raj (1854–1878). Produced under Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series, the film tells the story of a freedom fighter inspired by real and suppressed historical events in Rayalaseema. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna bring history to life in this visually rich and emotionally gripping story. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026.

What’s Next for Rashmika Mandanna?

Apart from Ranabaali, Rashmika is gearing up for Mysaa, a Telugu pan-Indian period drama written and directed by Rawindra Pulle. Produced by Ajay-Anil Sayyapureddy, Mysaa promises to showcase Rashmika in a completely new avatar and is set to hit theaters in 2026.

With two major films lined up and a birthday full of love and excitement, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make 2026 a landmark year in her career.

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