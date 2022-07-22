Vijay Deverakonda chappal price: Actor Vijay Deverakonda got the internet talking when he arrived wearing a pair of desi Chappals to the grand trailer launch event of his film Liger in Mumbai. While her lead actress Ananya Panday looked stunning in a black cut-out gown, he simply wore a basic T-shirt, a pair of cargo pants and the famous ‘chappals.’ Not just the audience, but the other celebs present on the stage also noticed Vijay’s swag. Ranveer Singh, who was the special guest at the event, highlighted that with Vijay’s all-dress-down look, it seems like it’s the launch of his film while Vijay is the chief guest.Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda In Chappals, Steals The Limelight From Ranveer Singh At Event, Netizens Hail 'Liger' Star For His Cool & Casual Look

Now, the actor’s stylist spoke about the idea of making Vijay wear chappals at the event. While speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor’s stylist Harmann mentioned that there were many brands who wanted to dress up Vijay for the event and even she was pretty excited about the event. However, it was the Arjun Reddy actor who gave them no choice in the end. Also Read - Liger Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Gets Mixed Reaction From Netizens, Ramya Krishnan Steals The Show

Harmann said Vijay told her that he wanted to be styled exactly the way his character has been styled in the film, to build a relationship with the audience. The stylist mentioned that it was Vijay’s idea altogether and he wanted to downplay everything including the footwear which is why he chose to wear a Rs 199 chappal for a film with crores of budget. Also Read - Mike Tyson Believes Money is a False Sense of Security; Says We're all Gonna Die One Day

Vijay Deverakonda’s Chappal’s price

Hamann was quoted saying, “I was all prepped to make it really top-notch chill until Vijay called me one day and said let’s be closest to the character and keep a very underdog look. He specifically asked me for the basic chappals and initially, I was a little hesitant but I also always trust Vijay’s dressing up ideas because I know he ends up making it the talk of the country.”

The stylist added, “I was constantly nervous as the event was on a big scale, especially in Mumbai, and walking in wearing chappals worth ₹199 was really brave of Vijay but I’m glad it was received with a lot of love.”

In Liger, Vijay plays the role of a young boxer with speech issues while Ananya plays his love interest and Ramya Krishnan plays the role of his mother. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film is slated to hit the screens on August 25.