Vijay Deverakonda in a basic t-shirt, Rashmika Mandanna in a Kanjivaram saree, meet fans after Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham – See viral video

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna travelled to Thummanpet in Telangana for a traditional puja and later stepped out to greet excited fans, with videos now going viral online.

Published date india.com Updated: March 2, 2026 7:11 PM IST
By Shiwani
Fresh from their wedding celebrations, newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made a heartfelt visit to Vijay’s hometown, Thummanpet in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana, on Monday. The couple arrived quietly to perform a traditional Satyanarayana Swamy Vratham at their newly built farmhouse, marking an important spiritual milestone in their new journey together.

The intimate ceremony was attended by close family members and relatives. Locals gathered at a distance, hoping to catch a glimpse of the star couple who have remained in the spotlight ever since their wedding.

Couple meets fans after puja, videos go viral

After the ceremony concluded, the couple stepped out to greet the crowd of fans who had gathered outside the farmhouse. Smiling and waving, Vijay and Rashmika took a few moments to acknowledge the cheers and well-wishes.

The brief interaction was enough to send social media into a frenzy. Clips of the couple walking hand-in-hand and greeting villagers are now circulating widely, with fans praising their grounded nature and connection to their roots.

For many, this visit was not just about a ritual, it was about returning home. In an industry often defined by glamour and distance, Vijay and Rashmika’s village visit has struck a chord, blending stardom with simplicity.

Rashmika’s traditional saree look steals attention

While the ceremony remained private, videos that surfaced online soon began trending. Rashmika Mandanna was seen dressed in a traditional South Indian saree in red and peach, accessorised minimally, allowing her natural glow to stand out. Her look was simple yet striking, reflecting the tone of the occasion.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, kept his appearance relaxed. He opted for black loose-fit pants paired with an orange T-shirt, striking a balance between casual and respectful for the religious ceremony.

Watch video:

Here’s how fans reacted:

The internet, as expected, had a field day. Within minutes of the videos surfacing, the comment sections were flooded with love. “Made for each other,” wrote one fan, while another couldn’t stop gushing over Rashmika’s glow, saying, “Her smile is just precious.” Many pointed out how genuinely happy the couple looked, with one comment reading, “Itna to koi apni shadi me khush nhi hua hoga jitna inki dono ki shadi se sab khush hai… God bless them they are pure soul.”

Several fans also drew parallels to their on-screen chemistry, calling it “Rashmika Geetha Govindam vibes,” a nod to their much-loved film together. The overwhelming sentiment online was clear, fans are not just celebrating their union, they are emotionally invested in their happiness.

