Vijay Deverakonda- Ranveer Singh at Liger event: Bollywood's livewire Ranveer Singh who is known for his charm and unmatched energy, on Thursday attended the Liger trailer launch in Mumbai. Ranveer who normally grabs all the attention at any public event was tagged number 2 by the netizens this time as they felt Vijay Deverakonda stole the limelight! At the promotional event, Vijay chose to step out in Hawaii slippers after and obviously it didn't go unnoticed by both his fans and those present at the event.

In-fact ,Ranveer Singh even tried roasting Vijay’s style and said: “Bhai ka style dekho, aise lag raha hai, ye mere trailer launch pe aaya hai ya main inke trailer launch pe aaya hu (Look at brother’s style, it looks like, he has come to my trailer launch instead of me coming to his trailer launch).’” Ranveer even compared him to John Abraham, who too has been spotted in chappals at events.

Vijay was casually dressed in a black tee paired with beige cargo pants and white chappals. Ranveer on the other hand, was decked in a black tee and printed black trousers, paired with a silver-grey jacket and black boots. Vijay's co-star Ananya Panday and Liger director Puri Jagannath were also present at the event.

Soon as pics and videos from the event surfaced in media, fans hailed Deverakonda’s cool and casual avatar and were all hearts for the Telugu star on social media. However, netiznes also gushed over Ranveer and Vijay’s bromance at Liger trailer launch. The sports drama Liger will be released theatrically on August 25 in five languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.