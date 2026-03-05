Home

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda is a Green Flag: Shields wife Rashmika Mandanna in crowd, Lets her enjoy time with parents; Viral video wins fans’ hearts

At the grand wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of the videos we saw showed Vijay's 'green flag' side where he proved to be forest. Check the viral clip.

Vijay Deverakonda Protects Wife Rashmika Mandanna in Crowd, Watch Viral Video

Celebrities Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, Wednesday to celebrate their forever love. There are several videos and pics from the party that have been circulating on social media. One of them has made us awestruck as the kind of man a woman desires; Vijay has ticked all the boxes for Rashmika. The Virosh couple were see having an amazing time with their guests and even paparazzi.

After the party was over, Rashmika and Vijay made sure to have a group photo with paps. However, it was Vijay’s protective gesture towards Rashmika that stole hearts online. In the clip, Rashmika and Vijay are seen standing together, surrounded by fans and photographers, as they oblige them with a group picture. Vijay is seen keeping his arm around Rashmika, shielding her from the crowd and holding her close. While posing, he even told a paparazzo who appeared to be looking elsewhere, “udhar dekh (look there),” pointing towards the camera.

Fans were quick to praise Vijay’s protective side. One comment read, “The way he holds her to protect her (heart racing emoji).” Another wrote, “Loving Viju’s Hindi!!!” A third commented, “He’s protecting his wife, very caring person,” while another added, “They look so good together.” One user summed it up as “husband-wife goals.” (reframe and write a paragraph in simple words)

Vijay Deverakonda is a green flag husband

Not only this, one of the videos we saw showed Vijay’s ‘green flag’ side where he proved to be forest. When the whole Mandanna and Deverakonda family came for a family photoshoot outside, Vijay made sure Rashmika gets to click and spend time with her parents. He asked her to stop and be there with them and the chirpy bride, quickly went back and posed with her parents standing between them.

Another video from the reception also showed Vijay's "green flag" side and won fans' hearts online. When the Mandanna and Deverakonda families stepped out for a family photoshoot, Vijay made sure that Rashmika got a moment to spend with her parents. As everyone was getting ready for pictures, he gently asked her to stop and take a photo with them first. The cheerful bride quickly walked back and happily posed with her parents, standing between them for the special moment. Fans loved this thoughtful gesture, saying it showed how supportive and considerate Vijay is toward Rashmika and her family.



