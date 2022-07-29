Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be dating each other ever since they started working together. In the recent Koffee With Karan 7 episode, Ananya Panday confirmed that Vijay Deverakonda is in a relationship with Rashmika Mandanna without revealing much and hinting at it indirectly. When Karan asked Ananya to confirm who is Vijay dating, she said, “He is in rush…rush to meet Mika Singh.” The star was not surprised by it and just laughed it off saying- ‘You really think so?’Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reacts as Nayanthara Fans Troll Him For His 'Not in my List' Comment

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most handsome hunks in the South and has a huge female fan following, who go gaga over him. When Karan Johar asked Vijay to break silence on the same, he said ‘I have a lot of fans who admire me and I don’t want to break anyone’s heart’. Then, Vijay mentioned that he is ‘good friends’ with Rashmika and said, “We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created.” Also Read - Aamir Khan Smokes A Pipe In LEAKED PICS From The Sets Of 'Koffee with Karan 7' With Kareena Kapoor Khan