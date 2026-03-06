Home

Vijay Deverakonda looks ‘sanskari’ in black kurta, Rashmika Mandanna glows in her wife era in tissue saree as they meet Telangana CM Revanth Reddy – See Virosh’s latest pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, a day after their wedding reception in Hyderabad. See pics.

Newlywed actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda stepped out in a simple look after their wedding celebrations. After wearing heavily embellished outfits during their wedding and reception events, the couple opted for a more minimal yet Indian style. Rashmika wore a pastel brown tissue saree with gold taar work, paired with a neat hairdo and minimal makeup. Vijay chose a black kurta with multicolour threadwork embroidery. The couple met Revanth Reddy, the Chief Minister of Telangana, on Thursday evening. The Chief Minister visited Deverakonda’s residence to bless the newlyweds after their recent wedding.

Deverakonda, took to his X to share a series of pictures from the CM’s visit and also wrote about how much the gesture meant to him. His post read, “Heartfully touched that the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri. @revanth_anumulagaru, took the time to visit our home this evening and bless us on our wedding. Grateful for the love and affection he always shares.”

Take a look:

Heartfully touched that the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri. @revanth_anumula garu, took the time to visit our home this evening and bless us on our wedding. Grateful for the love and affection he always shares pic.twitter.com/QAbp9127ad — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) March 5, 2026

The visit came a day after Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hosted a grand wedding reception. Many well-known names from the film industry and political circle attended the event including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun and Ravi Teja, Neena Gupta, Vivek Mehra, Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni, Naga Chaitanya, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Namrata Shirodkar, Radhika Sarathkumar. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar also attended Virosh’s wedding reception.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s destination wedding in Udaipur

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Last week, taking to her X, Rashmika shared pictures from the meeting when she and Vijay visited PM Modi and invited him for their wedding. “Meeting Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi sir and spending time talking about our culture and history was so special. The sweetest surprise was the thoughtful letter he wrote to my parents. Some moments just stay with you forever.”The ‘Pushpa’ actor also shared images from their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, expressing gratitude on receiving a beautiful Ganesh idol from the leader. “Had the honour of meeting the Honourable Home Minister @AmitShah Sir. Grateful for the beautiful Ganesh idol that now has a special place in our home,” she wrote.

