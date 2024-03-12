Home

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Family Star’ Wedding Song ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’ Promo Out

Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Family Star’ Wedding Song ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’ Promo Out

The Family Star Song Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa Promo Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur's romantic track is all set to release today at 6:30 pm.

Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's 'Family Star' Wedding Song 'Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa' Promo Out

The makers of Telugu film ‘Family Star,‘ starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, have released the promo for the film’s second track, ‘Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa’. The makers shared on Tuesday shared a promo of the film on their social media platform, X and captioned it: “#FamilyStar second single #KalyaniVacchaVacchaa promo out now. Today at 6:30 PM, we will bring you another classic Telugu wedding song.”

Vijay also shared the special promo on his social media account. According to the promo, the track promises to be a beautiful duet featuring Vijay and Mrunal, set against the backdrop of wedding celebrations, with music provided by Gopi Sundar.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, ‘Family Star’ marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur. The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna.

The Family Star teaser has already received a lot of positive responses. The anticipation among audiences has increased significantly with the release of the promo for the second single. Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa is expected to be a classic Telugu wedding song, promising a touch of romance and charm to the movie’s soundtrack.

The film will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.