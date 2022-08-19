Vijay Deverakonda on Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend: Vijay Deverakonda has finally spoken about the ongoing boycott trend with reference to Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The Liger star stated that apart from the lead stars there are 200-300 actors working on a film set including staff members of actors. Vijay opined that a film is a source of livelihood to so many people by giving them employment. He said that when you decide to boycott a film you are not only affecting Aamir Khan but the 2000-3000 families that are being provided for. The Liger actor told that people lose work and livelihoods so we need to look at the bigger picture since it is affecting the economy.Also Read - Liger Star Cast Fee: Vijay Deverakoda And Ananya Panday's Payment For Film Is Unbelievable ! Watch Video To Know How Much Other Actors Charged

Laal Singh Chaddha also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and has a budget around Rs 180 Crore. The film had a poor opening at box office and only registered Rs 50 Crore on its first week.

Vijay is geared up for Puri Jagannath's Liger opposite Ananya Pandey. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and Mike Tyson in stellar roles.

