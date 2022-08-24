Vijay Deverakonda Interview: Vijay Deverakonda is one of the best actors who works mainly in Telugu cinema. Liger, which hits the screen on August 25, Thursday, is his latest offering to the fans in which he is seen playing the titular character – a kickboxer with a stutter. Liger is a Telugu film simultaneously shot in Hindi. It also features Ananya Panday in the lead role opposite Vijay. In an exclusive chat with india.com and the entire Zee Media group, Vijay and Ananya spoke about Liger, their close bond, and mammoth fan following across the globe.Also Read - Liger: Vijay Deverakonda And Ananya Panday's Working Experience With Mike Tyson - WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda – Ananya Panday’s close bond

When asked Ananya Panday about how easy or difficult was it for her to match the energy of Vijay on the set of Liger. Vijay was keen to answer the question as he was just the opposite of what it looks like in his movies. The actor said that he had to match the vibe of Ananya because she is overdramatic. Vijay told india.com, “Match as such kuch karna nahi pada, vo already thoda overdramatic hain life mein and unke liye toh easy tha.” While sharing his side of the story, Vijay Deverakonda said, “Mere liye thoda drama badana pada kyunki mein thoda dheere se bolta hu, dheere se chalta hu, sab dheere karta hu, so thoda energy badana pada. It took me 2-3 days to level up. But uss level pe jaane ke baad maza aya.” Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda Goes Emotional Talking About His Struggle: 'Paise Ke Liye Ladna Pada...'

“Ananya is an overdramatic person in real life so it was me who had to match Ananya as I am a bit slow in real life. I walk slow, and I talk slow, so I had to get into a different zone to match the energy of Ananya on the sets of Liger. It took a few days to match the level, but when I was there, it was totally a fun thing.” Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda on #BoycottLiger Trend: ‘Kaun Rokenge, Dekh Lenge’

Ananya Panday reacts to Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Overdramatic’ Comment

Reacting to this, Ananya said, “It’s fun being overdramatic sometimes”. When asked about her personality in real life, whether it is similar or different from Tanya (her character) in Liger, the 23-year-old actress said, “There are similarities, but the character of Tanya is 100 times more than Ananya. I am also very dramatic in life but Tanya is Ananya 2000”.

Liger is directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.