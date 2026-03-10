Home

This superstar once struggled financially, delivered a cult hit, Bollywood debut failed, later married a top star; net worth is Rs…, name is…

From struggling to pay rent to becoming one of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars, here’s a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s journey, wealth, career and his wedding with Rashmika Mandanna.

Once just another hopeful chasing a dream, this actor’s journey to stardom was anything but smooth. Long before the fame, fan frenzy and blockbuster tags, he faced financial struggles and repeated setbacks while trying to carve a place for himself in the industry. Years later, persistence paid off. With a cult hit that changed everything, he slowly turned into one of the most talked-about faces in Telugu cinema. Today, Vijay Deverakonda enjoys massive popularity, a loyal fan following and a reputation as one of the most bankable stars in the South film industry.

Vijay Deverakonda’s early struggles and financial hardships

Long before fame and luxury entered his life, Vijay Deverakonda experienced several challenges while trying to establish himself as an actor. In earlier interviews, he revealed that there were times when he struggled to pay rent and manage basic expenses. The actor made his film debut with Nuvvila (2011), but success did not come immediately.

During those years, he took up small roles and auditions while trying to find his place in the competitive Telugu film industry. Despite the difficulties, he remained determined to continue pursuing acting.

Vijay Deverakonda’s b reakthrough with Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy

The turning point in Vijay Deverakonda’s career came with Pelli Choopulu (2016), which became a sleeper hit and brought him recognition among audiences and filmmakers. However, it was Arjun Reddy (2017) that truly transformed him into a superstar. His bold performance in the film created a massive impact across India and earned him a loyal fan base. Following the success of the film, Vijay became one of the most sought-after actors in Telugu cinema.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Bollywood debut and career ups and downs

After conquering the South film industry, Vijay attempted to expand his reach into Bollywood with Liger (2022) opposite Ananya Panday. The film, backed by Karan Johar, was made on a budget of around Rs 90 crore, but it failed to perform at the box office and reportedly earned around Rs 60.8 crore worldwide. Despite the setback, Vijay continued working on new projects and remains one of the most talked-about actors in the industry.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Net Worth in 2026

As of 2026, Vijay Deverakonda’s estimated net worth is believed to be around Rs 66-70 crore. His income comes from films, brand endorsements and multiple business ventures. The actor reportedly charges Rs 12-15 crore per film and also earns substantial amounts through advertisements and social media promotions. Apart from acting, he runs his clothing brand Rowdy Wear and has invested in sports by owning a stake in the Hyderabad BlackHawks volleyball team.

With growing success, Vijay Deverakonda has also built an impressive lifestyle. He owns a luxurious house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, reportedly valued at around Rs 15 crore.

His car collection includes premium vehicles such as the BMW 5 Series, Ford Mustang, Volvo XC90, Mercedes-Benz GLS and Range Rover. Reports also suggest he owns a private jet worth nearly Rs 30 crore, reflecting his rising financial success.

Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding with Rashmika Mandanna in 2026

In 2026, Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot with actress Rashmika Mandanna in a private ceremony held in Udaipur. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends, followed by a reception in Hyderabad. The couple, often referred to by fans as one of the most loved pairs in Indian cinema, had been linked together for years after working in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Together, the couple’s combined net worth is estimated to exceed Rs 130 crore, making them one of the most influential young power couples in the industry.

Upcoming projects of Vijay Deverakonda’s

Even after facing a few box-office setbacks in recent years, Vijay Deverakonda continues to remain a major name in Telugu cinema. The actor is currently working on new projects and is expected to return with fresh roles aimed at reconnecting with audiences. From struggling to pay rent to building a multi-crore empire and becoming a pan-India star, Vijay Deverakonda’s journey is a powerful reminder of how persistence and hard work can transform dreams into reality.

