Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna begin married life with sacred Satyanarayana Vratam – Watch viral video

Basking in the glow of their recent wedding, actor couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have now shared another beautiful chapter of their married life that has captivated fans across social media. A video that’s currently going viral on Instagram offers a glimpse of their Satyanarayana Vratam, a sacred puja performed by newlyweds to thank the divine and seek blessings before beginning life together under one roof. The emotional clip, filled with music, tradition and heartfelt moments, reflects how the couple chose to ground their union in heritage and community.

On Monday, the two performed the traditional Vratam and gruha pravesh (house-warming) ceremony at their newly built home in Thummanapeta, in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district. This event came shortly after their intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, a celebration the couple shared publicly just days before the ceremony, with fans dubbing it the “Virosh” wedding.

Warm welcome with music, dance and blessings

The viral video opens with cheerful folk music, and villagers gather to welcome the couple at their residence, showcasing the deep cultural roots of the celebration. As Vijay and Rashmika approached the entrance, they were met with song and traditional dance, underscoring the sense of community that marked the day. Local women performed harati (aarti), a ritual where a flame is circled before the couple to ward off negative energy and bring good fortune.

One of the most touching moments captured on camera is Rashmika’s radiant smile as she greets everyone around her with genuine warmth. Clad in a graceful grey saree accentuated by traditional gold jewellery, she looked serene and joyous. Vijay matched her traditional elegance in a green-and-white kurta, standing beside her with affection and pride.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

Family ties and togetherness

Family played a meaningful role in the celebrations. Vijay’s mother, Madhavi, dressed in red and gold, was seen guiding the rituals and ensuring that each step was performed with devotion. Rashmika’s sister, Shiman Mandanna, and Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple throughout the ceremony, adding to the close-knit family atmosphere.

As part of the gruha pravesh, a woman from the community performed the dishti (nazar) ritual before the couple stepped inside their new home. The house, lit up for the occasion and decorated with tents to accommodate well-wishers, echoed with laughter and blessings as the couple embraced the milestone.

What is Satyanarayana Vratam?

The Satyanarayana Vratam is an age-old Hindu custom, especially significant for newlyweds. It involves offering prayers to Lord Satyanarayana for a happy, prosperous and harmonious married life. For Vijay and Rashmika, this ritual symbolised gratitude for a joyous wedding and a hopeful beginning of their journey as husband and wife.

The couple’s return to Hyderabad after the Udaipur wedding was itself marked by acts of generosity, social media announcements showed them arranging anna danam (food donations) and distributing sweets in multiple cities. Now, with their home anchored in tradition and community support, they look forward to hosting a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, albeit on a restricted, invite-only basis.

Fans around the world have reacted to the viral Satyanarayana Vratam video with warmth and admiration, celebrating not just a wedding but the couple’s deep reverence for culture and togetherness.