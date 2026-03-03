Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna surprise fans, announce scholarships for class IX and X students in Telangana

Fresh from his wedding celebrations, actor Vijay Deverakonda chose to mark a deeply personal milestone with a meaningful public gesture. On Monday, the actor, along with his wife Rashmika Mandanna and family members, visited his hometown Thummanapeta in Telangana to perform the grihapravesam ceremony and Satyanarayana Vratam at their newly built home.

What began as a traditional house-warming soon turned into an emotional moment for the gathered crowd. As fans assembled outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds, Vijay made an announcement that drew loud applause: a scholarship scheme for students studying in Classes IX and X across government schools in the region.

Scholarship for 44 government schools in Achampet division

Speaking to locals, Vijay revealed that through his charitable trust, financial support will be extended to students in 44 government schools in the Achampet Division of Telangana. The initiative aims to ease the financial pressure on families and ensure students can continue their education during the crucial secondary school years.

The announcement was met with cheers and whistles from the crowd. Rashmika was seen applauding the initiative, while Vijay’s mother appeared visibly emotional, smiling with pride as her son addressed the gathering.

The actor also assured villagers that he would make it a point to visit his hometown more frequently going forward, strengthening his bond with the place where he grew up.

Soon after videos of the announcement surfaced online, social media was flooded with praise. One fan commented, “I wouldn’t be surprised if VD becomes CM in the next 30 years.” Another wrote, “Hero in the true sense.”

From wedding bells to village rituals

The scholarship announcement followed the couple’s grihapravesam ceremony at their new residence in Thummanapeta. The newlyweds also performed the Satyanarayana Vratam puja in the presence of close family members.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot on February 26 in a traditional South Indian ceremony held in Udaipur. After years of speculation surrounding their relationship, the couple confirmed their marriage in February and celebrated the occasion in the presence of close friends and family.

They are now preparing to host a grand reception for industry colleagues in Hyderabad on March 4. The couple has clarified that the event will be strictly by invitation and requested fans and media to cooperate with organisers to ensure the safety and security of guests.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika to reunite on screen

On the professional front, Vijay and Rashmika are set to share screen space once again in the upcoming film Ranabaali. The project marks their third collaboration after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, and notably, their first film together after marriage. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.

For now, however, it is Vijay’s gesture toward students in his hometown that has won hearts, adding a meaningful chapter to his post-wedding celebrations.