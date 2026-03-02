Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna turn heads at Allu Sirish’s Pelli Koduku ceremony – See pics

Wedding festivities in the Allu household have officially begun. Ahead of his much-awaited March 6 wedding to fiancée Nayanika Reddy, actor Allu Sirish marked the start of his wedding week with a traditional and intimate Pelli Koduku ceremony at the Allu family residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. The gathering brought together close relatives and some of the biggest names from the Telugu film industry, turning the private ritual into a quietly star-studded affair.

The ceremony unfolded in keeping with age-old Andhra wedding customs, placing tradition and family at the heart of the celebration. Unlike grand pre-wedding spectacles often seen in celebrity circles, this event remained rooted in ritual, symbolism and warmth.

Mangala Snanam: A sacred beginning to married life

The proceedings commenced with the auspicious mangala snanam, a ceremonial bath that signifies purification and the groom’s transition into a new phase of life. Allu Sirish was anointed with turmeric and sandalwood paste amid chants and blessings from elders. The ritual symbolises cleansing, prosperity and protection as the groom prepares to enter married life.

Following the ceremony, women from the extended family offered gifts, blessings and heartfelt wishes, creating a deeply personal and emotional atmosphere. For those unfamiliar, Pelli Koduku is a sacred pre-wedding custom on the groom’s side in Andhra weddings and marks the formal beginning of the wedding celebrations.

Star presence adds to the celebratory mood

Adding to the warmth of the occasion was the presence of newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who made a quiet appearance. The couple were seen greeting family members and participating respectfully in the rituals. They later posed for group photographs with Allu Sirish, Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy.

Images of Vijay sharing a hug with Allu Arjun and standing alongside the extended Allu family quickly circulated online, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans. Another widely appreciated moment was producer Allu Aravind warmly hugging Rashmika Mandanna — a gesture that resonated strongly on social media.

Actor Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela were also present, along with several family members, including Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda. Their attendance lent the event an unmistakably familial and celebratory feel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sirish (@allusirish)

Traditional attire and a nostalgic wedding date

For the ceremony, Allu Sirish donned traditional groom attire, embodying the festive spirit of the occasion. Allu Arjun opted for a brick-red kurta-pyjama paired with glasses, showcasing a refreshed look, while Sneha Reddy complemented the palette in an elegant orange saree.

Interestingly, Sirish’s wedding date carries special significance for the family. He is set to tie the knot with Nayanika Reddy on March 6, the same date on which Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy years ago, adding a sentimental touch to the celebrations.

Sirish and Nayanika, who have been in a relationship for nearly two years, took the next step after their engagement earlier this year, with the actor sharing the news on social media.

With the Pelli Koduku ceremony completed and blessings in place, the Allu family now looks ahead to March 6, when the celebrations will culminate in what promises to be a memorable wedding steeped in tradition and joy.