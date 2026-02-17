Home

Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: No-phone policy, no celebrity guests, and month-long digital detox after ceremony

Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: No-phone policy, no celebrity guests, and month-long digital detox after ceremony

While the Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika Mandanna wedding itself will remain private there will be no-phone policy to prevent the circulation of photos and videos from the ceremony.

Indian cinema’s most loved couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, are all set to tie the knot. According to sources, the couple will take the saat pheras in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on February 26. However, the wedding will be a private and traditional ceremony rather than a grand Bollywood spectacle.

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of their family and friends, sources close to the couple have revealed. They have also implemented a no-phone policy to prevent the circulation of photos and videos from the ceremony.

A source close to the development told India Today that the wedding will be very private, with celebrations starting on February 24 and concluding with the ceremony on February 26. “The guest list is very small. Phones will not be allowed. The team capturing the wedding has also signed an NDA (non-disclosure agreement),” the source said.

Unlike typical celebrity weddings, no actors or industry colleagues have been invited. The guest list is limited to close family members and very close friends.

The couple has also chosen a traditional and thoughtful approach to their wedding. Two pre-wedding ceremonies have already taken place-one hosted by Rashmika’s parents at their home and the other by Vijay’s family—marking the wedding in accordance with their respective family customs.

Further showcasing their simple approach, Vijay and Rashmika have written handwritten notes to their friends, asking only for their blessings and not for any gifts.

Despite their demanding professional commitments across various film industries, both actors have been meticulously involved in wedding planning. According to the source, they have also deliberately set aside time for themselves after the ceremony. “Both Vijay and Rashmika have taken a month off after the wedding,” the insider said.

Wedding card of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

According to the leaked wedding card of Vijay and Rashmika, the couple has planned a grand wedding reception scheduled for March 4, 2026, at Taj Krishna in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad where who’s who of the industry will be invited.



Vijay and Rashmika’s relationship has long captured public attention, although both have remained largely private about their personal lives. Their on-screen collaborations in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade made them one of Telugu cinema’s most beloved couples, and fans have closely followed their journey ever since.

