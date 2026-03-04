Home

Vijay Deverakonda -Rashmika Mandanna wedding reception: List of Bollywood celebs who’ll attend Virosh’s party

At the Virosh wedding reception, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are expected to mark their presence at the event along with Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Karan Johar.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s reception is scheduled for today, March 4, at Hotel Taj Krishna in Hyderabad. The reception is reported to start at 7 pm. The couple had an intimate wedding in Udaipur on February 26, with only 250 guests, including family and close friends, in attendance. Now, they are hosting a grand reception in Hyderabad, which will be attended by many prominent figures from the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. Several prominent politicians are likely to attend the reception as well.

According to sources, actors Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are expected to mark their presence at the event. Celebrities such as Sreeleela, Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, and members of Rashmika’s Cocktail 2 team – Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and director Homi Adajania are also expected to attend.

Virosh’s officially announced on Sunday that strict security arrangements have been made for their reception due to the presence of high-profile guests. Additional security has been deployed in coordination with local authorities in Hyderabad. The guest list has also been significantly limited. All guests attending the wedding will be granted entry only after presenting an official, valid invitation card. Entry will be denied if the card is not presented. Add India.com as a Preferred Source Virosh’s wedding in Udaipur The wedding of Virosh took place at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Only close family friends and a few Telugu film industry colleagues attended. The couple kept the ceremony private and followed a no-phone policy to maintain intimacy. Celebrities in attendance included Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath and Shravya Varma.

