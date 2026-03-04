Vijay Deverakonda -Rashmika Mandanna wedding reception: List of Bollywood celebs who’ll attend Virosh’s party

Virosh’s officially announced on Sunday that strict security arrangements have been made for their reception due to the presence of high-profile guests. Additional security has been deployed in coordination with local authorities in Hyderabad. The guest list has also been significantly limited. All guests attending the wedding will be granted entry only after presenting an official, valid invitation card. Entry will be denied if the card is not presented.
Virosh’s wedding in Udaipur
The wedding of Virosh took place at ITC Mementos in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Only close family friends and a few Telugu film industry colleagues attended. The couple kept the ceremony private and followed a no-phone policy to maintain intimacy. Celebrities in attendance included Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Ashika Ranganath and Shravya Varma.