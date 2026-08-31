Vijay Deverakonda recalls Arjun Reddy’s struggle, says Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s family risked everything: ‘No money…’

Vijay Deverakonda recalled the financial struggles behind Arjun Reddy and how he and Sandeep Reddy Vanga stayed committed despite the uncertainty.

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Vijay Deverakonda recalls making Arjun Reddy (PC: Twitter)

The story behind Arjun Reddy was far more uncertain than its eventual success suggested. Before the 2017 film became a major turning point for Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the team had to deal with serious financial difficulties. Vijay has now recalled how Vanga’s family stood behind the project when there was little money available to continue production. Their decision involved putting family assets at risk because they believed in the director’s vision. Looking back at that period, Vijay described the experience as being “at war side by side” with Vanga.

Vijay Deverakonda recalls how Arjun Reddy was made

Speaking at the trailer launch of Romanchakam on Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about the financial challenges faced during Arjun Reddy. He revealed that Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s family took a major financial risk to help complete the film.

Vijay said, “When there was no money, Sandeep, Pranay Anna, and Prabhakar Uncle mortgaged their farmland to make the film out of trust in Sandeep. He, trusting me, had them invest and made the movie. Honestly, that’s like stakes that are so high—you put your entire family’s earnings and your future on one film.”

Vijay also remembered the uncertainty that surrounded the film before its release. According to the actor the journey felt like a shared battle because he and Vanga were both taking a chance without knowing where it would lead. He compared their situation to being “at war side by side” and recalled that neither of them could predict what the final outcome would be. The financial pressure made the project an especially risky undertaking for everyone involved.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Gratitude Towards Sandeep Reddy Vanga!! pic.twitter.com/FSuPpHjJBf — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) August 30, 2026

How much did Arjun Reddy earn?

Arjun Reddy was released in August 2017 with an estimated budget of Rs 5 crore to Rs 15 crore. The film eventually earned around Rs 51 crore worldwide. Its performance helped establish both Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as prominent names in Telugu cinema.

The film marked Vanga’s directorial debut and featured Vijay alongside Shalini Pandey. Rahul Ramakrishna, Jia Sharma, Sanjay Swaroop, Gopinath Bhat, Kamal Kamaraju and Kanchana were also part of the supporting cast.

Why Vijay’s revelation matters?

The making of Arjun Reddy involved more than the usual challenges of putting together a film. Vijay’s account shows how strongly the director’s family believed in the project at a time when its commercial future was unclear. Their decision to put family finances behind the film became part of the story of how the project eventually reached theatres.

For Vijay the experience was also closely connected to his relationship with Vanga. Both were still taking a major career gamble when the film was being made. His recollection highlights how uncertain the journey was before audiences finally decided the fate of Arjun Reddy.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Ranabaali alongside his wife Rashmika Mandanna, which has been helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, the Telugu period drama is set during the British Raj and scheduled to release on September 11.