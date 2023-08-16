Home

Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu Set Hearts Aflutter With Their Magical Romantic Dance at ‘Kushi’ Concert, Fans Scream Love

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are winning hearts with their romantic dance at 'Kushi' concert. Fans React

Kushi Musical Concert: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film Kushi. Vijay and Samantha’s romantic comedy has been in the news because of their sparkling chemistry showcased in the promos and posters. The duo is among the most popular Tollywood stars who have a nationwide fan following. Apart from Telugu films, the duo has also made their entrance into the Hindi film industry. While Vijay already starred in Dharma Productions’ actioner Liger opposite Ananya Panday, Samantha will be seen in Citadel‘s Indian spin-off, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Although, there hasn’t been any official confirmation about the Kushi actress’s Bollywood movie debut. Recently, the Kushi stars danced their heart out at a musical concert to promote their film, which made the netizens go berserk.

VIJAY DEVERAKONDA-SAMANTHA PRABHU BURN THE STAGE AT KUSHI MUSICAL CONCERT

A musical live show was organised by the makers of Kushi in Hyderabad. Samantha looked captivating and alluring in a black and white printed lehenga paired with a bold sequined crop top. Vijay looked dashing in a white blazed, teamed with matching pants and a vest. While performing slow-motion dance the on-screen couple shared romantic glances. Vijay then took off his blazer and engaged in an up-close and candid dance with Samantha as he lifted her up. Their electrifying chemistry and off-screen camaraderie looked convincing. Netizens reacted to their dance performance and hailed both actors. As fans showered them with their love, it seems the Shiva Nirvana-directorial has succeeded in creating the right buzz.

CHECK NETIZENS REACTION TO VIJAY DEVERAKONDA-SAMANTHA PRABHU’S DANCE PERFORMANCE:

The most gorgeous lady living on the planet currently ❤️❤️#KushiMusicalConcert pic.twitter.com/ZiYH1vFR7f — Tony (@tonygaaaadu) August 15, 2023

Kushi also stars Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Jayaram, Rahul Ramakrishna and Ali in cruciual roles. The film is releasing on September 1, 2023.

