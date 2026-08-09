Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrate Bonalu festival in Hyderabad, offer prayers at Lal Darwaza temple – Watch

Vijay Deverakonda visits Lal Darwaza temple for Bonalu with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Anand Deverakonda -Watch the viral celebration video.

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Vijay Deverakonda, Sandeep Reddy Vanga celebrate Bonalu, Bonalu festival (PC-Twitter)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda joined the Bonalu celebrations in Hyderabad’s Old City on Sunday, August 9. The actor visited the historic Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza, where he offered prayers and sought the blessings of Goddess Mahankali. Vijay was accompanied by his brother and actor Anand Deverakonda and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The trio performed special pujas at the temple, offered coconuts and participated in the festive rituals.

The actor’s visit attracted a large crowd, with fans and devotees gathering around the temple to catch a glimpse of him. Videos from the celebrations showed Vijay interacting with people, breaking coconuts and making his way through the busy streets with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Watch the viral video:

Speaking at the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival, Vijay said, “Happy Bonalu to all. This is the first time I have come to offer prayers to the Goddess. I came along with director Sandeep, and his production house name is Bhadrakali. I sought the blessings of the Goddess and prayed that all your wishes would be fulfilled, and I also prayed for my wishes. I had a good darshan.”

Bonalu is one of Telangana’s major traditional festivals and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Hyderabad. The two-day celebrations in the Old City are being held on August 9 and 10, with devotees visiting several prominent temples, including the Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple.

The festivities feature women carrying decorated bonam pots, traditional rituals and folk performances. Elaborate security arrangements have also been put in place across the Old City for the celebrations.

(With ANI inputs)