Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati in legal trouble over alleged TG20 association

The controversy surrounding TG20 has escalated after legal action was reportedly initiated, placing two prominent Telugu film personalities and several other cricketers under public and media scrutiny as the matter unfolds.

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Vijay, Venkatesh, Siraj in TG20 legal trouble (PC: Twitter)

A fresh controversy has emerged in the Telugu film and sports space after several well-known personalities were reportedly issued legal notices over their association with a proposed cricket league. The matter has drawn attention from both the entertainment and sports industries as questions are being raised about the legitimacy of the tournament and the involvement of celebrities in its promotion. While the issue is gaining traction publicly, those named in the notice have not yet issued any official response, keeping the situation open-ended for now.

What is the TG20 legal notice controversy about?

According to information shared by news agency ANI, the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) has issued legal notices to actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh Daggubati along with cricketers Tilak Varma, Ambati Rayudu and Mohammed Siraj. The association has raised concerns over their reported involvement in promoting the proposed TG20 League.

Read more: Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna extend support to 180 students with scholarships in Telangana

The TCA has alleged that the league does not have approval from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It further claims that any promotional or business activity linked to an unauthorised tournament may violate established regulations governing cricket administration in the country.

Why has the Telangana Cricket Association objected to TG20?

The association has stated that the Hyderabad Cricket Association is allegedly engaging with corporate entities without proper authorisation from the BCCI. It also argues that promoting a league without official clearance raises serious compliance concerns.

Another key issue highlighted in the notice is the use of celebrity endorsements. The TCA believes that well-known public figures being associated with an unapproved league could mislead fans and create confusion around its official status. However, these claims are currently part of the notice and have not been legally tested in court.

How have Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh responded?

As of now, neither Vijay Deverakonda nor Venkatesh Daggubati has issued any public statement regarding the legal notices. There has also been no clarification from their representatives on the matter. The silence has added further curiosity around the development as media attention continues to grow. Both actors are currently focused on their ongoing film commitments, which are progressing on separate production schedules across different locations.

What are Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh currently working on?

Venkatesh Daggubati is currently shooting for Adarsha Kutumbam, a project directed by Trivikram. The film is expected to be one of his major upcoming releases and is in active production at present. Vijay Deverakonda is working on multiple projects including Ranabaali, a historical action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan, which is scheduled for theatrical release on September 11, 2026. He is also filming Rowdy Janardhana, a rural action entertainer directed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

What is the TG20 League?

The TG20 League is a proposed Telangana-based franchise T20 cricket tournament aimed at discovering regional and rural cricket talent. It is planned to feature eight teams and will reportedly take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium between June 21 and July 12, 2026.

At the player auction, cricketer Tilak Varma emerged as one of the most expensive picks at Rs 33 lakh, while Mohammed Siraj was selected by Warangal Warriors. The league is expected to be broadcast on major sports platforms including Star Sports and JioHotstar.