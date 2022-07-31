Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Viral Video: Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is an outsider in the movie space, is one of the most well-known actors in the Telugu film industry. The actor has starred in films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, and others. Vijay recently attended the ‘Sita Ramam Swaralu,’ the music event for actors Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna-starring film Sita Ramam. The actor made a grand entry at the musical event and looked dapper in a white shirt and black pants. Apart from a warm welcome, the upcoming superstar was asked a few questions by the host. What caught our attention was the adorable compliment Vijay Deverakonda had for rumoured ladylove Rashmika Mandanna. He said, ” You always look super pretty and beautiful.”Also Read - Naga Chaitanya Speaks About Appearing on Koffee With Karan Days After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Episode | Exclusive

Soon after he made this compliment, he sensed that the audience begin to smile and laugh. The actor acknowledged the laugh and said, “Everyone is giggling as soon as I mentioned your name.” The two couldn’t stop blushing after this interaction. Also Read - Vijay Deverakonda is Dating Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday Confirms ‘He is in RUSH to Meet MIKA’

Watch Vijay Deverakonda’s Adorable Compliment For Rashmika Mandanna:

Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar Reacts as Nayanthara Fans Troll Him For His 'Not in my List' Comment

Ananya Panday Confirmed Vijay – Rashmika’s Relationship:

Ananya Panday subtly hinted at the relationship between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna while without officially confirming it. When Karan Johar asked Ananya to confirm who Vijay was dating, Ananya said, “he is in rush…rush to meet Mika Singh’s line.” To which Vijay quickly replied, “You really think so,” without any surprise.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda at KWK 7:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most well-known rumoured couples in the Tollywood industry. After they appeared in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, their chemistry became widely renowned. Even though they frequently claimed to be ‘just friends,’ the rumours of their relationship have been fueled by their unwavering support, bond, and casual encounters.

Watch this space for more updates!