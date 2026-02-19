Home

Vijay Deverakonda’s Hyderabad home lights up, countdown begins for grand wedding with Rashmika Mandanna – WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda’s home in Hyderabad lit up amid February 26 wedding buzz with Rashmika Mandanna. Watch the video inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under the public eye, whether it’s for their personal life or their professional life. One such similar situation happened recently with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The duo has once again left social media buzzing after their alleged wedding happening on 26th February 2026.

Now, to ignite the chatter, another video of Vijay’s Hyderabad house being lit ahead of his wedding with Rashmika Mandaana shows that festivities have started in full swing. The rumoured couple, who have shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have been linked for years, and now their impending wedding has left the fans both excited and curious.

Viral video sparks fresh buzz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)



The latest round of speculation began after a video showing Vijay’s Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad lit up with decorative lights surfaced online. The clip quickly went viral, prompting fresh chatter about an impending wedding on February 26

While the actors have consistently maintained that they are “just friends,” their off-screen camaraderie, frequent holidays and social media interactions have often added fuel to relationship rumours. Rashmika has previously described Vijay as a “blessing” in her life, acknowledging his support during emotionally challenging times.

Unverified wedding card circulates online

Fueling the speculation further, an alleged wedding invitation of the rumoured couple has been widely shared across platforms. The invite claims that the ceremony is scheduled for February 26, with a reception to follow in Hyderabad on March 4.

The invitation reads, “I’m writing to share some special news and to invite you to be part of a huge moment. With the love and blessings of our families, Rashmika and I will be getting married on 26.02.26 in a small and intimate ceremony.”

It further states, “As we begin this new chapter—celebrating and creating memories around our union—it would truly mean a lot to us to celebrate with those who have been a part of our journeys.”

Another line from the note says, “Your presence and blessings would make this occasion even more special for us. We warmly invite you to join us and bless us at our Wedding Reception.”

The note concludes with, “We look forward to celebrating together. Warm regards, Vijay (on behalf of Rashmika & myself).”

Authenticity remains unverified

While the authenticity of the wedding remains unverified, this fresh video further hints that the speculations might in fact be true. However, the actors have not issued any official statement regarding the claims.

As the videos and invite continue to circulate, all eyes are on Vijay and Rashmika

