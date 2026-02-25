Vijay Deverakonda’s mother surprises her bahu Rashmika Mandanna with..., Ambanis join Virosh's wedding celebrations

Home

Virosh wedding saw Rashmika Mandanna being surprised with a heartfelt gift from Vijay Deverakonda’s mother. Ambanis and other high-profile guests attended the star-studded celebration in Udaipur making the event a grand affair.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for their wedding in Udaipur on February 26 2026. Pre-wedding celebrations have already begun with pool parties cricket matches and other joyful gatherings for family and friends. Fans have been eagerly following updates as excitement builds around couple’s nuptials.

What happened during sangeet ceremony?

The sangeet ceremony was held recently at ITC Mementos hotel in Udaipur following a fun cricket match. In an emotional moment Vijay’s mother Madhavi Deverakonda presented Rashmika with heirloom bangles. This gesture symbolized acceptance love and family legacy making the evening memorable.

The ceremony was filled with music laughter and heartfelt interactions between both families. Social media is abuzz with photos and videos of decor which included Rashmika and Vijay’s cute pictures from past moments together.

Check out viral video from sangeet ceremony here

The star-studded guest list

Several close friends and industry figures have arrived to bless the couple. Director Tharun Bhascker who collaborated with Vijay in Pelli Choopulu actor Eesha Rebba stylist Shravya Varma actor Ashika Ranganath and director-actor Rahul Ravindran were spotted at the venue. Alongside them, members of Ambani family including Kokilaben Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani, have also joined adding glamour and star power to festivities.

More about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

After their intimate wedding in Udaipur the couple plans to host a reception in Hyderabad on March 4 2026. While wedding is expected to be attended by close family and friends reception will see presence of many South Indian and Bollywood celebrities. Anticipation for both events remains high among fans across India and beyond.

VIROSH wedding has captured attention for its combination of intimate moments heartfelt gestures and glamorous guest list. Rashmika’s heirloom gift reflects family tradition while arrival of power guests emphasizes grandeur of celebrations. Fans continue to share excitement across social media as couple prepares for one of most talked-about weddings of 2026.

Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.