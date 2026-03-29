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Vijay Deverakondas reply to first fan goes viral; internet cant keep calm: Says, You all are special... - WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda’s reply to ‘first fan’ goes viral; internet can’t keep calm: Says, ‘You all are special…’ – WATCH

An Instagram user, Vyshnavi Nitish, shared a heartfelt Reel where she wrote, “I had a crush on him even before he entered the film industry, and now he’s become a huge star nationwide.

Sometimes, all it takes is one comment to make a fan’s day, and in this case, it turned into a viral moment. Vijay Deverakonda, who rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, recently responded to a fan who claimed she had admired him even before he became a star. And the internet? Absolutely loved it. The story began with a simple Instagram Reel but quickly turned into something much bigger, a reminder of how far the actor has come and how deeply fans connect with him.

An Instagram user, Vyshnavi Nitish, shared a heartfelt Reel where she wrote, “I had a crush on him even before he entered the film industry, and now he’s become a huge star nationwide. Can I call myself his first fan?” Her post wasn’t just a statement; it was filled with nostalgia. She shared an old picture she had taken of Vijay before his big break, along with a screenshot of him wishing her on her birthday.

The Reel also mentioned how Vijay had replied to many fans over time, but she was still waiting for her moment.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Reply Wins Hearts

Vijay noticed the Reel and left a comment that instantly went viral. He wrote, “(heart emoji) to all those of you who have been there from the beginning. You all are special. Thank you, Vyshnavi, for always being there and taking me back in time.” Simple words, but they meant everything. Fans flooded the comments section, celebrating not just the reply but the fact that the actor acknowledged someone who supported him long before his fame.

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As the Reel gained traction, some users began questioning its authenticity. A few even accused the fan of using AI to fake Vijay’s comment. Vyshnavi quickly responded, explaining that the birthday screenshot was taken recently, while the original post still exists on Facebook. She even guided users to check her story highlights for proof. “Before calling it AI, check my story highlights… then decide if it’s AI or real,” she wrote, putting all doubts to rest.

Watch the video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vyshnavi Nitish (@thesouvenirsaga)

Vijay Deverakonda’s journey

For those who have followed his journey, this moment feels even more special. Vijay started his career with small roles in films like Nuvvila and Life Is Beautiful, before gaining attention with Yevade Subramanyam and Pelli Choopulu. But it was Arjun Reddy that changed everything overnight. Today, he’s one of the most loved stars, with recent projects like The Family Star and Kingdom. He is also set to appear in upcoming films like Rowdy Janardhana and Ranabaali.

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