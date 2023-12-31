Home

Vijay Makes FIRST Appearance After Chappal Attack to Provide Aid to Flood Affected Families, Fans Call Him ‘Real-Life Hero’

Thalapathy Vijay delivered relief supplies to 1,500 flood-affected households in the districts of Tuticorin and Tirunelveli.

The Tamil Nadu flood victims’ families received supplies from actor Thalapathy Vijay, who also participated in rescue efforts. Tuticorin and Nellai districts experienced flooding as a result of the Northeast Monsoon’s recent devastation in Tamil Nadu. On December 30, the Leo actor landed at the airport and helped the flood-affected regions. He was seen giving out supplies for relief efforts and taking selfies with several well-wishers. Wearing a blue full-sleeve shirt and pants, Vijay exuded simplicity as he handed the supplies one by one.

Vijay Aids Flood Affected Families – WATCH

One of the fans wrote, “Amidst celebrities washing their hands with Dettol after shaking hands with fans, here’s #ThalapathyVijay who treats everyone equally regardless of their social background 🤗 (sic).” Another user wrote, “He is truly a gem❤️ (sic).” The third user wrote, “”Even Ruling party in TN hasn’t done as much as help done by #ThalapathyVijay (sic).”

Vijay Wins Heart of Flood-Affected Families And How!

A fan on X (previously Twitter) posted a video of Vijay giving the packages to an old woman, who first doesn’t recognize her and continues. The actor continues to soothe her with a grin as the other members instruct her to go back and get the supplies from Vijay.

A young child was seen eagerly attempting to take a selfie with the celebrity in a different video. Vijay stopped working and stood in front of the photo. Then he gestured with his hand to indicate if she needed the relief supplies. The girl turned away and went on.

In another video, the actor smiled and complied as an additional elderly woman stood next to him for a photo.

Vijay Makes First Appearance After Attack

For the unversed Vijay paid his respect to the the late politician and actor Vijayakanth on Friday at Island Ground in Chennai. The actor and president of DMDK passed away on Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19. A video of Vijay being attacked by an unknown individual surfaced online. The actor is seen in the video, which was posted by a fan page on social media, heading towards his car as admirers horde him. A slipper was thrown at him and struck his neck a few seconds later.

