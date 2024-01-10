Home

Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi Admits He Was Being ‘Body-Shamed’ in Film Industry, Adds ‘Main Aisa Hi Tha..’

Vijay Sethupathi Admits He Was Being ‘Body-Shamed’ in Film Industry, Adds ‘Main Aisa Hi Tha..’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi in an interview revealed that how he was 'body-shamed' in Bollywood and Tamil cinema. Read along.

Vijay Sethupathi Admits He Was Being ‘Body-Shamed’ in Film Industry, Adds ‘Main Aisa Hi Tha..’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is still in the Christmas spirit. He is eagerly waiting for the release of his film Merry Christmas alongside Katrina Kaif. Featured in successful films like Jawan and Farzi, as well as enriched in South cinema, Vijay has become the preferred choice for powerful and well-written roles. However, he admitted that he is still adjusting to the other aspects that come with working in the film industry. Sethupathi in an interview stated how he was being perceived by the audience.

Trending Now

‘Body-Shaming Bahot Hua Hai’: Vijay Sethupathi

Recognised for defying the typical appearance of a Hindi film actor with his authentic and relatable look, Vijay admitted that the recent admiration he’s been getting for his appearance serves as a boost of energy for him. However, he recalls a time when he was criticised for his appearance.. In conversation with Indian Express, Sethupathi opened up about his awareness of his attire, as he tends to show up in “chappals” at events, gatherings, and meetings.

You may like to read

The Merry Christmas actor giggled and recalled one of his instances stating, “Main aisa hi tha, body shaming bahot kiya tha mujhe (I have been a victim of body shaming) (sic).” He further stated that people started to accept him for what he was. Vijay remarked, “Today wherever I go, I am accepted, it is a blessing. (It’s all) thanks to my audience that I am happy being myself. I didn’t expect this, I didn’t (sic).”

“I Am Conscious About My Dressing Sense”: Vijay Sethupathi

The conversation also brought up how Vijay Sethupathi likes to dress. In the same interview, the actor stated that he felt that he was being judged by his outfit. Vijay countered the argument and stated that he believed in wearing clothes that were comfortable for him. The actor added, “Sometimes people say I am showing off, sometimes they say I am too simple. Chappal pehnega toh simple matlab kya (how is wearing slippers equal to bring simplicity?).

The Jawan actor stated that he is now very conscious of going to parties, get-togethers, and meetings. “I get really conscious So I try not to attend any kind of function or ceremony. Otherwise, I am comfortable (sic).”

About Merry Christmas Movie

Starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. The movie ‘Merry Christmas’ is set to hit the theaters on January 12, 2024. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the romantic-thriller movie also features Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kanna, Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar playing pivotal roles in the upcoming movie. The film will be released in two languages; Tamil and Hindi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.