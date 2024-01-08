Home

Vijay Sethupathi Gets Upset at Reporter Asking Him About Language Divide And ‘Imposition of Hindi’: ‘Even Aamir Khan…’

While promoting his upcoming movie, Merry Christmas, actor Vijay Sethupathi got furious at a press meet when a reporter question him on imposition on Hindi language. Take a look at he said.

Merry Christmas: Popularly known for playing the antagonist role in movies like Jawaan and Master. Actor Vijay Setupathi is a prominent figure hailing from the southern part of India. Presently, Setupathi is occupied with promoting his upcoming film, Merry Christmas, which stars Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif in the lead role.

Vijay Sethupathi Lashes Out At Reporter

During an interaction with the press conference in Chennai, Sethupathi lost his temper when a reporter questioned his take on the political game played in Tamil Nadu. Which he further stated was to oppose the Hindi language in the state. Read along to find out what the Jawaan actor conveyed.

Sethupathi barged in and stated in Tamil that, “Hindi as a language was never opposed (sic).” The report further questioned the actor if the Hindi language should be adopted or not! Vijay yet again furiously slammed at the reporter and said, “I clearly remember you asking these kinds of questions even when Aamir Khan sir came, didn’t you? Why do you ask this question all the time? (sic)”

He further added, “What’s going to happen if you ask me this question? First, they (political leaders) didn’t say don’t study Hindi. They told us not to impose Hindi. A lot of people here are studying Hindi. No one stopped us. Minister PTR (Thyagarajan) has clearly explained this. Go and see (sic).”

In another meet the Merry Christmas cast alongside Kartina and Vijay. They also addressed the current debates between north-south films. Vijay further stated, “During the teaser launch, I was asked about the wall between the south and north film industries. A person on the stage said that after the entry of OTT, the wall crumbled, which is clearly evident now (sic).”

All You Need To Know About Merry Christmas Movie

The film Merry Christams is directed by Sriram Raghavan. After several delays in its release, the movie is set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024. The movie was first expected to be released on December 8, 2023. The film was shifted to another due to the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Merry Christmas is recorded in two languages, Hindi and Tamil, with multiple supporting actors. The Hindi version stars, Vijay, Katrina, Sanjay Kapoor, Tinnu Anand, Pratima Kanna, and Vinay Pathak.

The Tamil version of the movie stars, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in a similar sequence. Other prominent actors like Ashwini Kalsekar and Radhika Apte will be featured in the cameos. The movie also stars a young girl actor named, Pari.

