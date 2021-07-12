Is Vijay Sethupathi in The Family Man 3? The Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Priyamani has been a huge success and fans are waiting for the announcement of season 3 of the much popular web series. It was earlier reported that the third installment of The Family Man will have a dreamy battle between south star Vijay Sethupathi and Manoj Bajpayee Aka Srikant Tiwari. There is no official statement by the makers of Sethupathi’s inclusion in the show but the actor himself spilled the beans regarding his presence in the Raj and DK’s web series. While speaking to SpotBoye, Vijay Sethupathi said, “I am only doing Raj and DK’s web series with Shahid Kapoor. I haven’t been offered any series or film with Manoj Bajpayee though I’d love to work with him.”Also Read - The Family Man 3: Vijay Sethupathi To Battle Against Manoj Bajpayee After Turning Down Offer For Season 2?

Manoj Bajpayee’s character Srikant Tiwari and his colleagues at the TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell) reunite the third time for a new mission set amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. After what seems like a happy ending to Season 2, we see details of how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hit the country before the makers tease a character chatting online with someone and the English subtitles making it clear that the Chinese project ‘Guan Yu’ is underway and is likely to take place in India’s northeastern states like Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh. Also Read - Why Cast Ayushmann in Bala or Saif in Omkara? Sharib Hashmi on Samantha's 'Brown Face' Criticism

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in a silent Bollywood film, titled Gandhi Talks, which is written, directed, and produced by Kishor Pandurang Belekar and the creative producer is Divay Dhamija. Talking about the project, Kishor said, “This project has been very close to my heart and when the actor himself relates with the idea and same emotions, it is really a boon for the director. For me, Vijay Sethupathi is that actor who can justify this challenging script with his performance. As soon as Vijay read the script, he completely understood my vision and approach towards the film.” Also Read - The Family Man 2 Video Review | Manoj Bajpayee And Samantha Akkineni Are Ice And Fire | 4 Stars