Vijay Sethupathi Makes Honest Statement on ‘Super Deluxe’ Missing The Oscar Entry Due to ‘Gully Boy’, Calls it ‘Politics’

Vijay Sethupathi says he doesn't want to indulge in unnecessary talks but Super Deluxe should have gone to the Oscars instead of 'Gully Boy' and what happened was 'politics'. Read on.

Mumbai: Actor Vijay Sethupathi is back after the success of Jawan. The popular Tamil star is now busy promoting his upcoming film ‘Merry Christmas’ with Katrina Kaif. Known for his stellar performances in films like Master, Vikram, Vikram Vedha and DSP among others, Vijay is now a pan-India star with a legit resume of films that speak volumes of his powerful acting skills. And yet he’s the victim of politics like many other people across the industry.

Vijay, in his latest interview, spoke about how his most acclaimed film ‘Super Deluxe‘ missed the Oscar consideration. The film, directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, featured him in the role of a transperson named Shilpa. Liked, watched and appreciated for many reasons, Super Deluxe was being considered one of the best contenders for the Oscars in 2020. However, ‘Gully Boy‘, directed by Zoya Akhtar became India’s official submission to the Academy Awards that year. That raised many eyebrows and also debates when the latter got rejected for having ‘similarities’ with an international film. And now, three years after the hullaballoo, Vijay says it all happened because of ‘politics’.

While interacting with fans recently, the actor highlighted that Super Deluxe was a deserving film and it should have received more recognition on such platforms. He said the film should have gone to the Oscars even if he wasn’t a part of it. Vijay said, “It’s politics. It’s not because I was in that film. Even if I am not in that film, I wanted it to go there [Oscars]. Something happened in between and I don’t want to talk about that. It’s unnecessary (sic).”

Vijay is now a part of a thriller film directed by Sriram Raghavan. It features Katrina, Radhika Apte, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinay Pathak among others. ‘Merry Christmas’ is a film set in one night – Christmas Eve – when unexpected things take place including a murder. The film is set for release on January 19.

