Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay Aka Vijay have been making headlines for their blockbuster performance in Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial Master. Sethupathi who plays the role of Bhavani, recently praised Vijay who is seen as JD (Durairaj) in the film. In an interview with the media, Vijay Sethupathi has praised Vijay for the success of Master and overlooked the controversial questions. Vijay Sethupathi thanked Vijay for giving equal space for him and other actors in the film. When a reporter asked that most of the people are calling Master a Vijay Sethupathi film and not a Vijay film, he said: "I just answered your question. The whole credit must go to Vijay sir. This is a needless question".

Master has crossed over 218 crore worldwide and out of that, Rs 100 crore has come solely from Tamil Nadu which is absolutely fantastic! Master has emerged as the biggest release of the year so far both in India and in the international market. According to BlastingTamilCinema handle, the film will soon march towards Rs 240 crore. "#Master 12 Days WW gross 218.5cr.. As you are reading this, the movie has gone past #Petta collecting 220cr.. Before this movie release, many thought even 200cr is difficult but #Vijay is showing his Stardom.. Movie is marching towards 240cr.. Teriffic performance", wrote a south critic.



