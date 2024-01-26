Home

Vijay Sethupathi to Bag Vibhishan's Role in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan' ? Here's What We Know

Vijay Sethupathi to Bag Vibhishan’s Role in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan’ ? Here’s What We Know

A recent report indicates that Nitesh Tiwari has approached Vijay Sethupathi for the character of Vibhishan in his forthcoming 'Ramayan' trilogy.

Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayan‘ has to be one of the most talked-about movies. Several reports about the movie were making rounds on the internet one was that Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash were roped in for the film. Now, other reports are doing rounds on the internet which claim that the filmmaker has approached Vijay Sethupathi for the role of Vibishan. The report was released by entertainment portal Pinkvilla, which states that Vijay Sethupathi can also be a part of the film. The actor may step into the role of Vibhishan.

A source close to the portal revealed that the filmmaker is in talks with the actor regarding the movie. The source said, “Nitesh recently met Vijay and took him through the script and the world he’s looking to create. Vijay was blown away by the narration and the visuals planned. He has shown interest in the film.” However, the actor is yet to officially sign the film as the remuneration regarding the movie is yet to be finalised.

Further, the rumoured cast who are set to feature in the movie are Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Lara Dutta as KaiKeyi. Also, it is being said that Bobby Deol declined the role of Kumbhakaran. The movie is reportedly produced by Nitesh Tiwari and Namit Malhotra. The movie is expected to be released during Diwali 2025. The pre-production work for the movie is said to be underway. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by the makers of the film.

Nitesh Tiwari seems poised for an intriguing cast update in his upcoming film ‘Ramayan.’ Speculation suggests the signing of Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravan, although there’s no official confirmation. According to Pinkvilla, Vijay Sethupathi is in talks for the role of Vibhishan.

Meanwhile, talking about Vijay Sethupathi’s work front, the actor was last seen in Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif. The actor will be next seen in the sequel of ‘Viduthalai‘. He will also feature in ‘Maharaja’, directed by Nithilan.

