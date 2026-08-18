Vijay Varma calls Dolly Singh’s compliment ‘terrible’ after her ‘biggest red flag’ remark, ‘Your terrible…’

A fun moment between Vijay Varma and Dolly Singh grabbed attention at IFFM when a candid comment about the actor turned into a witty exchange on stage.

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Vijay Varma roasts Dolly Singh at IFFM (PC: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Vijay Varma found himself at the centre of a playful exchange at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. The actor was discussing his reputation for taking on morally grey and intense characters when host Dolly Singh jokingly called him the “biggest red flag” on screen. Vijay responded with his trademark wit and turned the moment into a fun bit of banter. His quick comeback drew laughs from the audience while a video of the interaction later caught attention on social media.

What happened between Vijay Varma and Dolly Singh?

During the event Dolly Singh spoke about Vijay’s frequent appearances as complicated or negative characters. She pointed out that his presence in a film or series often makes viewers wonder which character could be in danger next.

She then asked him about the contrast between his on-screen image and his reputation as someone who is reportedly pleasant to work with. Dolly said, “You are a walking-talking red flag for us but we also know that you are also one of the nicest people to work with, everybody says that… so what’s the trick? How do you do it?” Vijay responded with a joke of his own. He said, “Just buy a piece of red cloth and keep it at home, and make as many flags as you want.” Dolly immediately called his answer a “lame joke” which gave Vijay another opportunity to fire back.

Watch Vijay Varma’s viral video here

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Vijay Varma’s ‘terrible compliments’ comeback

Keeping the exchange light Vijay replied, “Just as I let go of your terrible compliments aside.” His response left the audience laughing and quickly became one of the most entertaining moments from the event. The interaction also sparked reactions online with several users reading more into the exchange. Some speculated that Dolly Singh’s “red flag” comment could have been a subtle reference to Vijay Varma’s high-profile relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia which had ended recently.

While some viewers felt the moment became slightly awkward and saw the remark as a possible personal jab at the breakup others defended Dolly and noted that she had clearly been referring to Vijay’s intense on-screen characters. Many also praised Vijay for his quick wit and felt he handled the moment with humour while keeping the conversation centred on his work and professional image.

Vijay Varma’s recent work

Vijay Varma has built a reputation for choosing challenging roles that often place his characters in morally complicated situations. His performances in projects such as Darlings and Dahaad have particularly contributed to that image.

The actor was recently seen in Gustaakh Ishq directed by Vibhu Puri. The film also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sharib Hashmi. Vijay most recently appeared in Matka King where he plays a cotton trader whose journey takes him into the world of gambling. The actor is now gearing up for the sequel of Prime Video’s Dahaad, which also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah in crucial roles.