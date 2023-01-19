Vijay Varma Hilariously Gives Answer to Rumours Dating With Tamannaah Bhatia, Fans Say ‘Jhoota’

Home

Bollywood actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are rumoured to be dating after their kissing video from New Year’s eve went viral. The two have been spotted multiple times after that. In fact, at a recent award function, Tamannaah and Vijay posed together for the paps. Later on, they went for a drive and arrived at a lunch date. Reacting to these reports, Vijay clarified his date.

Vijay Varma gave a hilarious reaction and shared a picture of his actual lunch date with director Sujoy Ghosh. In the pic, he pointed out his finger towards Ghosh and wrote, “My lunch date”. Vijay poked fun at rumours leaving the internet in splits. A user wrote, “Jhoot Mat Bol Bhai”.

Check reactions from fans

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma grabbed headlines after their party video from Goa went viral. They were seen kissing each other. At the award ceremony, Tamannaah and Vijay seemed to engage in a fun conversation and shared several candid moments.

