Vijay Varma Opens up on Marriage Plans With GF Tamannaah Bhatia, ‘Iska Jawab Mein…’

Vijay Varma, who has been dating Tamannaah Bhatia for quite some time now, opened about his marriage plans with his Lust Stories 2 co-star and girlfriend.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for quite some time now. The duo have never failed to make the waves with their presence at red-carpet events, movie premieres, and even date nights. Vijay and Tamannaah never hold back from showcasing their love for each other. While the couple enjoys their dating phase, they’re often bombarded with marriage questions. Vijay stated that he hasn’t even responded to his mother about marriage while speaking at Sahitya Aaj Tak in Delhi recently.

Vijay Varma said, “Koi ladki nahi chahti ki mai shaadi karu, pehli baat toh! Na to iska jawab mai mataji ko de pata hun na kisi aur ko (First of all, no girl wants me to get married. I give this answer to neither my mother nor anyone else).”

In the meantime, it’s believed that the couple is ready to step up their romance because they intend to tie the knot shortly. Telugu Cinema said that Tamannaah and Vijay are ‘seriously considering tying the knot.’ According to a recent article, Tamannaah feels pressure from her parents to get married. Additionally, it’s said that the actress hasn’t signed on for any new projects since her roles in Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Bhola Shankar. However, as of right now, Tamannaah and Vijay’s marriage plan has not been officially confirmed.

According to Vijay, this is his greatest period of life. He went on to say that his most trying period was the protracted period he spent waiting for Monsoon Shootout (2013) to hit theatres. In light of the positive reviews it earned at the Cannes Film Festival, he said, he had anticipated that his life would alter significantly following its release. However, this did not materialize, and he was forced to start taking on lesser jobs in order to compete again.

Vijay and Tamannaah were first seen together on film in Sujoy Ghosh’s short in the Netflix India original anthology Lust Stories 2, which preceded the rumours of their romance that started after they were sighted together at a few outings. They quickly declared their love for one another, and they have been appearing in public together with ease ever since.

Recently, Vijay starred with Jaideep Ahlawat and Kareena Kapoor in Sujoy Ghosh’s Netflix India original film Jaane Jaan as a police officer. Suriya 43, which also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Fahadh, is scheduled for release after that.

